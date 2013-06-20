Bastian Solutions Partnered with Seegrid to Address Needs of Large Distribution Centers Featured in AutomationMedia.com

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article regarding the large, often three-shift, high volume, rapid-turnaround distribution centers. The challenges they face are developing an effective turnkey solution with superior design, increased production, and reduced costs. Cutler writes, “To accommodate these changing roles in distribution centers, Bastian Solutions recently partnered with Seegrid robotic industrial trucks as a partner integrator. The article titled “Automation of Big Distribution Centers Drives Robotic Systems Applications,” appears in the current issue of AutomationMedia.com.



Cutler reports, “Automation is often referenced only on the manufacturing plant floor. Increasingly, automation occupies large 200,000 square foot distribution centers throughout North America and Europe. The challenges for these large, often three-shift, high volume, rapid-turnaround operations is developing an effective turnkey solution with superior design, increased production, and reduced costs.”



John Hayes, Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing, suggested, "The automation partnership with Bastian Solutions continues the innovation and dedication to a complete and holistic view of business solutions, not just material handling. Seegrid fills a unique demand for clients who desire partial automation and improvement in lean processes. The flexibility of this automation technology is paramount for the ever-changing demands in the current distribution center environments. With more challenging delivery requirements, shorter contract durations, increasing client demands, and increased product variation, robotic industrial trucks prove to be the right answer for large footprint distribution centers watching labor costs by using unmanned robotic industrial trucks."



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



