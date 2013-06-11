Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Lucrative Unconventional Resources: Phoenix Petroleum Partners (PP&P) is pleased to be a part of the launch of the Utica Shale whirlwind in Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison and Jefferson counties in eastern Ohio. Working with longtime Ohio natives and geologists, PP&P has been acquired top assets for sale in very desirable locations and has concluded numerous transactions year to date. This robust area of new production has over 179 wells drilled by Chesapeake alone with numerous other operators rushing to get a foothold in an area expected to support over 13,000 wells.



Vision Statement

Phoenix Petroleum Partners is:



-The Nation’s leader in the acquisition and disposition of Oil and Gas Mineral Rights.

-A company governed by integrity and known for our premium ethics.

-Our customers’ preferred partner and trusted ally.

-An extraordinary place in which to work.

-A champion for our clients, employees and the communities where we work.



Bastrop County Texas Based Oil and Gas Mineral Rights Purchasing Company 'Phoenix Petroleum Partners' was Voted a Top 5 Resource for Sellers in Hale County and Land Owners Alike



About JR Robles

JR Robles, VP Acquisitions and Development: JR joined Phoenix Petroleum Partners, LLC in September 2011 as Vice President of Marketing and now currently holds the position of Vice President of Land Acquisitions and Divestitures. His responsibilities include the buying and selling of mineral gas and oil throughout Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Ohio and Louisiana, with hopes to expand to additional states in the near future. In addition, JR is responsible for overseeing sales on EnergyNet, managing the department of Land Acquisitions, Land Management, strategic consulting and marketing analysis, while developing brand awareness.



As a true Texan, born and raised in Dallas, he has studied at Richland Community College and holds a certification of completing Field Landman work at Petroleum Landman School, LLC. He has obtained rigorous training in sales and communication. In the future, he will be attending University of Austin to major in Petroleum Engineering. Before coming to Phoenix Petroleum Partners, JR worked at Unitrin Services Group for 3 years. He started as a Remittance Processor and moved to a Subrogation Specialist (Adjuster), very quickly. He reviewed and assigned first party subrogation claims to claimants, vendors and attorneys.



During his tenure at PPP, he has managed $5 million oil and gas transactions. These acquisitions and divestitures include: leasing, short term aggregation and long-term mineral acquisitions. He has also completed an 18 million dollar Oil and Gas Audit. His bilingual background enables him to reach a broad market of clientele and his strong work ethic and dedication to growth of PPP is evident in his current and future success in the oil and gas industry.



The owner of a mineral interest may separately convey any or all of the above-listed interests. Minerals may be possessed as a life estate, which does not permit a person to sell them, but merely that they own the minerals so long as they live. After this, the rights revert to a pre-designated entity, such as a specific organization or person. It is possible for mineral right owners to sever and sell oil and gas royalties, while keeping the other mineral rights. In such case, if the oil lease expires, the royalty owner has nothing and the mineral owner still owns the minerals. The status of the land is fixed by law, and is distinguished as being either a freehold estate or a non-freehold estate. Freehold means ownership in perpetuity. Non-freehold implies that the owner holds the rights for a specific time period, after which the holder no longer holds the rights.



When it comes to property rights, the United States is special. As an individual, Americans are guaranteed the right to own the minerals beneath the land. No other country allows its citizens to own the minerals beneath the land. A legally binding mineral title opinion is typically the only document that substantiates mineral ownership. In the 18th and 19th century, when land was originally deeded to individuals, the mineral estate naturally came with the land, and as long as it hasn't been severed (meaning the land and minerals remain together), stays with the land.



