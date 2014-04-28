BatchPatch Introduces Latest Blog Explaining Authentication in Domain and Workgroup Environments

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- BatchPatch was created to be a company dedicated to making patch management software better, ensuring that it user-friendly and easy to use. Even though the company is pleased to announce they have been successful in that endeavor, they understand that each network environment is unique. To maximize smooth patching for users, BatchPatch introduces information on the authentication process and describes how a Windows workgroup environment is different than a domain environment.



The blog highlights the most common uses of BatchPatch, one of them being able to remotely trigger the download or installation of Windows Updates on computer networks. The blog informs readers on how to add a user to the local administrators group on a group of computers in order to initiate the Batch Patch process. To do this, users can log on to each computer individually, or use Group Policy to add an account.



To deploy software easily, the company allows three options for executing BatchPatch under the security context of the selected user account. The blog states that any of the options work, however, the company recommends option number one which says users should log onto the computer they want to use to run BatchPatch with the account that has been added to the local administrators group on the target network of computers.



The blog informs readers to use option 2, if option 1 is not viable, and to use option 3, if the other options aren’t viable. People interested in reading the blog in its entirety can visit: http://batchpatch.com/batchpatch-authentication-in-domain-and-workgroup-non-domain-environments. BatchPatch introduces monthly informational blogs that offer insight on the company and topics and ideas involving the industry including tutorials, guides and more.



About Cocobolo Software

Cocobolo Software, LLC is the parenting company of BatchPatch, which is a hardworking team, located outside of Washington, DC. BatchPatch is committed to producing simple, yet intuitive applications that will save people time and money. The team strives to be the most cost-effective and useful windows update and patch management developers.



For more information, please visit http://batchpatch.com/.