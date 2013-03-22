British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Batero Gold Corp. (TSX-V: BAT) (“Batero” or “the Company”) is is pleased to release its 2012 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. In addition to our work to move the La Cumbre oxide deposit towards production and explore the remaining 60% of our concessions, Batero has also worked to support a variety of ongoing social initiatives in the communities that surround our Batero-Quinchia Deposit. Multiple components of these programs are integral to the permit process.



“At Batero Gold, corporate social responsibility (CSR) is not something we carry out on the margins. Instead, it’s an approach that’s at the very centre of our operating philosophy,” stated Brandon Rook, Batero Gold’s President and CEO. “We believe that we can best deliver value to our shareholders when we initiate key aspects of the permitting process at an early stage. It’s vital that our host communities view our business as a partner rather than as a threat.“



As a result of this philosophy, CSR is incorporated into every stage of our exploration and development operations. We aim for ‘win-win’ outcomes that both benefit our host communities and create value for our investors. This approach not only makes common sense, it makes business sense.



An example of this is the innovative “Farm’s for the Future“ program, which Batero developed to exchange farmers’ existing lands at the project for more productive farmland in an adjacent valley. This not only allowed the farmers to continue doing what they knew best, but also provided them with better land that produced better yields and substantially higher incomes. This program has created the best possible conditions for families that wish to voluntarily sell their lots to the company. The program has also been key to Batero acquiring 100 percent ownership of the surface rights above the La Cumbre deposit.



The 2012 Corporate Social Responsibility Report details a range of important programs that Batero has initiated to strengthen its social license and build support for its exploration operations in the local region. Continuing aspects of the Batero CSR program that relate to the permitting process and encompass key technical, socio-economic and environmental base line studies include:



- Census level socio-economic and community studies

- Water, air, flora, fauna and landscape studies

- Archeology studies

- Geology, geomorphology, geotechnical and soil studies



We are very proud to both provide an update on these initiatives and invite you to read our full report at http://www.baterogold.com/files/page-files/BateroCSR_LR.pdf and view details at www.baterogold.com



For additional information on development and exploration plans for 2013, we invite you to review the information below.



Batero Gold Fact Sheet

Batero Gold Corporate Presentation



On Behalf of the Board of Batero Gold Corp.

Brandon Rook

President & CEO

Batero Gold Corp.



For further information please contact:

Batero Gold Corp.

Tel: 604.568.6378 or

Email: info@baterogold.com



About Batero Gold

Batero Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused in the emerging and prolific Mid-Cauca porphyry gold and copper belt in the Quinchia district of Colombia. Batero has a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia gold project and is currently focused on advancing La Cumbre deposit toward a production decision optimizing the most efficient leach processing circuit. The Company is first targeting the near and at surface higher grade oxidized gold mineralization. Batero has assembled a strong management and technical team that have contributed to significant discoveries and mineral development programs in Colombia and South America. Batero plans to leverage its strategic share structure with strong local and regional relationships, and long-term financial partners, to develop its Batero-Quinchia exploration project into a gold producing operation. Shares of the Vancouver-based company trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol BAT.



Forward Looking Statements



Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “estimates”, “intends”, “targets”, “goals”, “forecasts”, “objectives”, “potential” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information.



Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: developing the most efficient and cost-effective leach processing circuit for the Cumbre gold deposit, the timing and scope of expected diamond drilling; resource estimate, grades on the Batero-Quinchia project; scope of mineralization within the Batero-Quinchia project; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of the Company’s capital to finance the Company’s operations; geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery processes.



Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold or certain other commodities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Colombia or other countries in which the Company may carry on business in the future; the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; and contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).



This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company’s Filing Statement dated as of June 22, 2010 under the heading “Risk Factors”. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.



The Company’s forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management’s assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.