Bath and Shower in Egypt - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Egyptian consumers faced challenging times at the end of the review period, with ongoing high inflation and a marked rise in the cost of living. This shaped the performance of bath and shower. Bar soap offers the cheapest product area and thus continued to dominate overall sales with 88% of value in 2012. This product area also saw the strongest absolute current value sales growth, with many consumers using bar soap for a wide range of applications in order to save money.
Euromonitor International's Bath and Shower in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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