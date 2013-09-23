"Bath and Shower in Ireland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Bath and Shower in Ireland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- After seeing more significant declines in previous years, sales of bath and shower products only registered a slight decrease in 2012. Despite this, the category remains volatile and unpredictable characterised by price discounting and heavy promotions. However, this has not been as severe as in previous years. Consumer spending in Ireland is showing tentative signs of improvement. Despite this, consumers are still on the lookout for a bargain and there is an indication that they are choosing...
Euromonitor International's Bath and Shower in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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