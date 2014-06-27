New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Numerous brands refreshed their body wash/shower gel product lines during 2013, mainly through the launch of products with new fragrances and with new purposes. For instance, Palmolive launched a new men?s body wash/shower gel product line in 2013 under the revitalising sport brand. This is a 2-in-1 body wash/ shower gel and shampoo.
Competitive Landscape
Cosmopharm Ltd maintained its leading position in bath and shower in Israel in 2013 with a value share of 31%. Cosmopharm offers mass brands such as Keff and Neca, which are very often available under price discounts and are thus very popular.
Industry Prospects
Bath and shower in Israel is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 2% in constant 2013 terms over the forecast period, rising to ILS537 million by 2018. This rate of growth is set to be commensurate with the 2% constant value CAGR recorded in the category over the review period due to the balancing out of the increasingly intense competition in the category with the higher proportion of very specific products, which tend to carry higher than average unit prices.
