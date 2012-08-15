Bath and Shower in Latvia - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Bath and shower are essential products within beauty and personal care, used on a daily basis by the majority of consumers. For that reason bath and shower appeared to be one of the most resistant categories to the economic crisis. Even in terms of low purchasing power, consumers continued to purchase these products, even though they paid a lot of attention to temporary discounts.
Euromonitor International's Bath and Shower in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
