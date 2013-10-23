Bath and Shower in South Africa - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bath and Shower in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Economic pressures continued to push consumers to extremes in terms of buying products that give them a real value for their money. This was influenced by the frequent upward unit price movements during the review period which strained on the consumer spending power. Categories such as bar soap saw an increase in new multi -purpose products which would allow consumers to save through buying one product which serves many purposes. A good example was the introduction of the Sunlight bar soap in...
Euromonitor International's Bath and Shower in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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