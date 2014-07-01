Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bath and Shower in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Economic pressures continued to push consumers to extremes in terms of buying products that give them a real value for their money. This was influenced by the frequent upward unit price movements during the review period which strained on the consumer spending power. Categories such as bar soap saw an increase in new multi -purpose products which would allow consumers to save through buying one product which serves many purposes. A good example was the introduction of the Sunlight bar soap in June 2012 which contains a tropical fragrance which allows consumers to use it for both their laundry as well as washing their body and the bar lasts longer when compared with other bar soaps.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever South Africa led the bath and shower category during the year with a 35% value share, this dominance was driven by Unilever?s broad product portfolio which gives consumers a wide choice and is available across most categories within bath and shower. Unilever boasts with popular brands in sub-categories such as Lifebuoy and Sunlight which have earned consumer loyalty over time since being introduced to the market. Colgate Palmolive was in second place with a 26% value share driven by its top brands in bar soap which include Palmolive, Protex and many other brands. Reckitt Benckiser was in third place with a 17% value share, its popular brand Dettol contributed to the company?s success despite the presence of competitive pressures from market leaders namely Unilever and Colgate Palmolive
Industry Prospects
The bath and shower category is expected to record a 3% CAGR over the forecast period, such a growth is likely going to be driven by categories such as bar soap where sales of affordable and effective bar soaps are almost next to being guaranteed. Large families are expected to influence the bar soap category growth over the forecast period, unscented bar soap is generally used for both washing clothes as well as a bath soap amongst consumers within the low income groups. Sub categories such as Bath Foam/Gel are expected to supplement the overall category growth although their forecast CAGR will be slightly below 2%.
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
