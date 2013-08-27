"Bath and Shower in Spain" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Bath and Shower in Spain"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The deep economic recession Spain continued to shape the performance of key beauty and personal care categories, as was the case for bath and shower in 2012. Current value sales recorded only marginal growth. Although weak, this is a stronger performance than the one recorded by most beauty and personal care categories in the year. The fact that some of bath and shower products are considered essential in the average shopping basket supported the overall performance.
Euromonitor International's Bath and Shower in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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