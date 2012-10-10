Bath and Shower in the Philippines - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Bath and Shower in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Growing urbanisation through the expansion of business process outsourcing (BPO) in the Philippines provided more opportunities for the educated younger population. This resulted in higher purchasing power for this segment, and thus allowed faster growth for male- and female-specific bath and shower products in 2011. Male-specific products such as adidas Body Wash, Nivea for Men and Dove Men+Care continued to experience positive growth. Female-specific products such as Olay and Johnson's Body...
Euromonitor International's Bath and Shower in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bath & Shower Products: Global Industry Guide
- Bath & Shower Products Market in Italy to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in China to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in Spain to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in Germany to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in Russia to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in India to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in France to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in the US to 2016: Market Profile