Bath and Shower Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Product innovations and use of nature-based ingredients in bath and shower products is driving the growth of this market. Consumers are focusing on buying nature-based products rather than chemical-based products. Many new manufacturers are emerging in the bath and shower industry as this market is creating new growth opportunities with new products development, packaging innovations, lifestyle influences, and distribution or pricing issues. The skin care market is posing the biggest challenge to the growth of the bath and shower industry as this industry is catching consumer attention with multi-benefit and multi-functional products.



The global bath and shower market is witnessing dynamic growth in the developing regions as a result of the increasing awareness toward personal hygiene and healthcare. Latin America is the largest consumer of bath and shower products closely followed by Asia. Changing hygiene habits and rising living standards are laying stress on showering and other bath-related products.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Products



- Baby Care

- Bath and Shower

- Colour Cosmetics

- Deodorants

- Depilatories

- Fragrances

- Hair Care

- Mass Cosmetics

- Men's Grooming

- Oral Care

- Oral Care excl Power Toothbrushes

- Premium Cosmetics

- Sets/Kits

- Skin Care

- Sun Care



This research report on the bath and shower industry provides a complete analysis of its segments and major geographies. The major regions analyzed under this research study are



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major industry segments, current trends in the market, market structure, industry growth drivers, market restraints, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the technological developments in the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top industry players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant from the point of view of new entrants and the existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble, Unilever, Annie’s Inc., American Lorain Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, B & G Foods Holdings, Campbell Soup Company, ConAgra Foods Inc., H J Heinz Company, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides a forward-looking perspective on the different issues affecting and driving market growth

- It provides detailed analysis of the market and its future

- It provides a technological growth map over time and explains its impact on the market

- It helps in making informed business decisions on the basis of the in-depth analysis of industry trends

- It provides complete understanding of key product segments and latest trends in the market

- It provides detailed analysis of the major competitors and their strategies



