Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Bath and Shower Products Market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2027and reach USD 59.72 billion by the end of 2027,and the market value as per 2019 was USD 41.33 billion.



Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Bath & Shower Products Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Bath Soaps, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Bath Additives), By Form (Solid, Gels & Jellies, Liquid), By End User By Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027."



Bath and Shower Products Market Drivers and Restraint :

Increasing Popularity of Fragranced Bath Products to Aid in Expansion

The rising awareness about personal hygiene and cleanliness and the increasing demand for soap and soap products stands as a major factor promoting the bath and shower products market growth. In addition to this, the rising cases of coronavirus have accelerated the demand for bath and shower products in the market. This, coupled with the rising popularity of scented shower products such as gels, creams, scrubs, and others are also aiding in the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of bath and body care products by the healthcare sector for taking care of bedridden patients who are deprived of taking care of personal hygiene themselves will also bolster growth.

On the contrary, the presence of toxic ingredients in some bath and shower products may result in allergic reactions or skin rashes, thereby posing a major restraint to the market in the coming years. In addition to this, the high cost of some products such as body washes, bath salts, and additives are likely to hamper the overall market growth.

Nevertheless, the introduction and increasing preference for organic and vegan bath and shower products will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



List of Significant Manufacturers Bath and Shower Products Market are:

- L'Occitane International S.A (Geneva, Switzerland)

- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Slough, U.K.)

- Unilever (London, U.K.)

- Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

- Natura &Co. Holding S.A. (São Paulo, Brazil)

- Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

- Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

- Colgate Palmolive Co. (New York, U.S.)

- Henkel AG & Co. KG aA(Düsseldorf, Germany)

- Beiserdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

- Others



Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific Covered Major Share Attributed to Increasing Awareness about Hygiene

Regionally, Asia Pacific earned revenue of USD 15.29 billion in the year 2019 and emerged dominant. This is attributable to the increasing awareness about personal hygiene, presence of warm climatic conditions that propels the need for frequent body cleansing, and the increasing popularity of fragranced shower products that usually attract the young population.

On the other side, the markets in North America and Europe are likely to attract significant revenue on account of the rise in hygiene standards, availability of various premium quality products, and increasing popularity of bath bubbles and bath bombs.



Competitive Landscape-

Companies Focusing on Innovative Packaging of Products to Gain Traction



The nature of the market for bath and shower products is highly fragmented on account of the presence of many players. Major players functioning in this market are focusing on the development of innovative aromatic bath products such as gels, scrubs, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market. The other players of the market are investing massively on product packaging and marketing, thereby intensifying the overall market competition.



Some of the key industry developments in the Bath and Shower Products Market Include:

- January 2020 – One of the famous beauty care products brands, Avon was acquired by Natura and Co. for expanding its overall brand presence. This company also adopted the Body Shop Brand in 2017.



- May 2018 – Three new products, namely, Citrus Verbena, Mint Verbena, and Icy Verbena were introduced by the L'Occitane Group into the categories of body gel, shower gel, body foam products, and others.



