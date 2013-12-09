Bath Based Care Agency, Hold the First of Many Tea Mornings for Elderly Clients

Bath, North Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Carewatch Bath is a family-owned care agency based in Midsomer Norton, a few miles from the famous Roman city of Bath. Carewatch say on their website, www.carewatchbath.co.uk/about-us.html “we care about people and we care about quality. Whether you need to discuss care provision for yourself or a relative, or you are interested in a career in care, our door is open for a cup of tea and a chat.”



The agency has been in business since 1999 and provides 1,800 hours of care per week, the agency covers all of North East Somerset and is part of a larger chain which has over 150 offices around the United Kingdom.



The agency would like to thank several local organisations: Avon Fire and Rescue, Midsomer Norton Council, Contact the Elderly and Age UK for joining them at the first tea morning.



Pam Dunn a spokesperson for Carewatch Bath said after the event, “We had a lovely afternoon and this will be the first of many information/afternoon teas! Thank you to Avon Fire and Rescue, Midsomer Norton Council, Contact the Elderly and Age UK for joining us. Thank you also to the lovely residents of Midsomer Norton for popping in for a chat - we hope you received some helpful information and enjoyed the free tea, coffee and cake! We will be hosting similar events throughout 2014!”



If you know of a lonely older person speak to Age UK, Age UK say that over half of the UK's older people regard TV as their only source of entertainment, to combat this the organisation have developed befriending services. The Age UK service works by assigning each older person a befriender to regularly provide friendly conversation and companionship, learn more about befriending here.



About Carewatch Bath

Services provided by Carewatch Bath range from regular domestic care such as light domestic tasks, household cleaning, shopping trips, etc. to respite care which can help give regular carers a break if they wish to take a day off. The agency say that they can provide fully trained and very helpful care workers for as long as they are required, learn more about Carewatch Bath by visiting http://www.carewatchbath.co.uk.