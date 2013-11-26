Bath Path Launches 64 Ounces Jar of Lavender Bath Salts

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Vast majority of Bath Path customers fell in love with 100% natural sea salts from Mediterranean Sea, but many believed 16 ounces jar was too small and expensive to buy on regular basis. According to usage instructions, 16 ounces would be enough only for couple of baths with price being $15.97 per jar.



"Some of our customers complained that 16oz jar of lavender sea salt soak is only enough for couple of baths,” said Oleg Kitashin, company owner. “We came up with a larger jar that will last much longer. We also tried to make the product much more affordable by dropping the price significantly. Keeping in mind that Amazon offers free shipping for orders over $35, 64oz jar priced at $35.97 should become a very attractive product to buy.”



Bath Path owner points out that many people assume that sea salt and Epsom salt is the same thing, which is wrong. Epsom salt is a cheap, synthetic man-made product while sea salt is 100% natural. Epsom salt is just magnesium. Sea salt contains a whole family of essential minerals including magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium, chloride and others. Sea salt is just way more beneficial product.



Bath Path sells quality bath products. Learn more at http://bathpath.org/.



Contact:

Oleg Kitashin

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-3188

Valley Cottage, NY 10989

(845) 570-4300

info@bathpath.org