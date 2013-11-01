Bath Path Launches Weekly Giveaway

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Bath Path, bath products company, has recently launched a weekly giveaway where entrants have a chance to win one of three jars of lavender sea salt soak.



The giveaway is restricted to US residents and can be entered at http://bathpath.org/giveaway. Entrants just need to submit their email addresses to have a chance to win every week.



Giveaway draws are made every Sunday and video is uploaded to Bath Path website for participants to watch and enjoy excitement of the ruffle. Three winners receive an Amazon coupon that allows getting a jar of sea salts for free.



Bath Path's Mineral Sea Salt Soak is 100% natural product. It is made in the USA from Mediterranean Sea salts imported from France. These luxury sea salts should not be confused with Epsom salts.



"Many people think Epsom salt and sea salt is the same thing. They are not," said Oleg Kitashin, company owner. "Epsom salt is a synthetic man-made product while sea salt is 100% natural. Epsom salt is just magnesium. Sea salt contains a whole family of essential minerals including magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium, chloride and others. Sea salt is just way more beneficial product! "



Bath Path sells quality bath products. Learn more at bathpath.org.



Contact:

Oleg Kitashin

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-3188

Valley Cottage, NY 10989

(845) 570-4300

info@bathpath.org