Bath Remodeling Seattle Announces Launch of Website

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Bath Remodeling Seattle, an emerging bathroom remodeling company in Seattle has been servicing Seattle households for the last 25 years and is now announcing the launch of a new website: bathremodelingseattle.com.



Their aim is to reach more households seeking specialized bathroom remodeling services directly on the web.



Since 1987, the people behind Bath Remodeling Seattle have catered to the needs of Seattle households providing custom remodeling bathremodelingseattle.com/ services specializing in tile and other fine remodeling work. The focus of the company is to provide a superior customer experience and unmatched value in the Seattle bathroom remodeling market.



“We consider the kitchen as the “heart” of a home and the bathroom is the “soul” providing secluded privacy to the residents. It’s private sanctuary in that it gives recluse to people to escape from their stresses of everyday life. They can immerse in their thoughts, soaking in a warm tub to enjoy the luxury, all alone and without minding time. We provide the luxurious atmosphere with beautification and comforts in a cost-effective way. It’s our motto to listen to our customers actively, understand their needs right and provide a quality of Bathroom remodeling service that over-delivers on their expectations.”



About Bath Remodeling Seattle

With this understanding of residential property owner’s needs, Bath Remodeling Seattle work hard to create the perfect bathroom sanctuary for every client. They pride themselves on providing remodeling work including redesign, or complete renovation work with minimal disruption clients lives.



The company offers a solid guarantee on all workmanship and materials, so customers can rest assured they will absolutely love their new bathroom space after completion of all work.



The company is pleased to launch bathremodelingseattle.com for improved marketing reach and communication with existing clients.



For more information about Bath Remodeling Seattle, please feel free to visit http://bathremodelingseattle.com/. For inquiries, please contact 206.745.4974



Contact: Bath Remodeling Seattle

Company: Bath Remodeling Seattle

Address: 6523 California Ave SW #120, Seattle, WA 981136

Telephone Number: 206.745.4974

Email: contact@bathremodelingseattle.com