"Bath & Shower Products in Philippines" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Bath & Shower Products in Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Bath & Shower Products in Philippines industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-2011, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Philippines bath & shower products market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- The bath & shower products market consists of the retail sale of shower products, liquid bath products and other bath products. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The Filipino bath & shower products market had total revenues of $74.1million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% between 2007 and 2011.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 51.8 million units in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the bath & shower products market in Philippines
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the bath & shower products market in Philippines
Leading company profiles reveal details of key bath & shower products market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Philippines bath & shower products market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Philippines economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Philippines bath & shower products market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the Philippines bath & shower products market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Philippines bath & shower products market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bath & Shower Products: Global Industry Guide
- Bath and Shower Products Market in India to 2016
- Bath and Shower Products Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Bath and Shower Products Market in China to 2016
- Bath and Shower Products Market in Canada to 2016
- Bath & Shower Products Market in Italy to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in China to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in Spain to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Bath & Shower Products Market in Germany to 2016: Market Profile