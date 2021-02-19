Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Bath Vanity Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Bath Vanity Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Major Players in Market are:

RSI Home Products Inc.(United States),Ronbow Corp. (United States),American Woodmark Corp. (United States),Master Brand Cabinets (United States),Masco Corp. (United States),Wilsonart International (United States),Water Creation (United States),Virtu USA (United States),Studio Bathe (Canada),Masco Cabinetry (India),Kohler Company (United States),JSG Oceana (United States),Foremost Groups (United States) ,Empire Industries Inc. (India),Bellaterra Home LLC (United States),Design House (United States),DuPont (United States),Foremost Groups. (United States),DuraSupreme Cabinet (United States)

What is Bath Vanity?

The growing reconstruction and remodeling activities owing to change in consumer preferences is anticipated to spur the Global Bath Vanity Market. Moreover, the growing demand for functional bathrooms may promote the installation of specialized countertops which incorporate sinks. A bathroom vanity is defined as the blend of the bathroom basin or sink and the storage that encompasses it. Bathroom vanities are produced using diverse materials however they are resistant to moisture or water since bathrooms are mostly meant to be wet all the time. They can be exceptionally limited and sufficiently wide to hold the sink, or they can traverse the whole length of a bathroom wall. The size of the vanity relies upon the measure of the bathroom itself as it is essential that the vanity is in extent.

Bath Vanity Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Type (Glass, Ceramic, Wood, Stone), Application (Residential, Non Residential), Material (Solid wood panel, Moisture-proof plate, Paint plates, Stainless steel, Others), Installation (Wall Cabinets, Base Cabinets), Combination Pattern (Detached, Double, Combined, Open)

What's Trending in Market:

Increasing consumer preferences for premium bathroom features

Rising number of wood products and finished goods.



Growth Drivers:

Increasing consumer preferences for a functional bathroom

Increasing disposable income coupled with rising remodeling and construction activities due to changing consumer preferences

Growing hygiene consciousness and increasing preferences for modern amenities in the bathroom like LED backlighting and plastic laminates.



Restraints:

Health concerns due to use of urea formaldehyde which is a resin used to bind the fibers may hamper the growth of the market.



Challenges:

High design cost of the amenities used in the bathroom and changing consumer preferences and demand for innovative bathroom features.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

