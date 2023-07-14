Bathrobe Market to Observe Strong Growth by 2029

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2023 -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "Bathrobe Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bathrobe market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are TowelSelections (United States), Alexander Del Rossa (United States), Pinzon by Amazon (United States), Ralph Lauren (United States), Brooklinen (United States), UGG (United States), Arus Marketing Inc. (Turkey), Grund America LLC (United States), Abyss & Habidecor (Portugal), Christy (United Kingdom), Frette (Italy), Boca Terry (United States), L.L.Bean (United States), Coyuchi (United States), Turquaz Linen (United States), Others.



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Bathrobe market to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Bathrobe Market Breakdown by Application (Home Use, Hotel) by Type (Terry Cloth Bathrobe, Waffle Bathrobe, Velour Bathrobe, Silk Bathrobe, Flannel Bathrobe, Kimono Bathrobe) by Material (Cotton, Linen, Cotton Linen Blend, Silk, Others) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Bathrobe market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.4 Billion at a CAGR of 5. 6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3.8 Billion.



Definition:

The bathrobe market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of bathrobes. Bathrobes are garments worn primarily after bathing or showering, providing comfort, warmth, and coverage. They are typically made from soft and absorbent materials such as cotton, terrycloth, silk, or fleece.



Market Trends:

- Growing demand for luxury and spa-like bathrobes with premium materials and designs

- Increasing popularity of lightweight and breathable bathrobes for warmer climates

- Rise of gender-neutral and inclusive bathrobe styles and designs

- Expansion of eco-friendly and sustainable bathrobe options made from organic or recycled materials



Market Drivers:

- Comfort and Relaxation: Bathrobes are valued for their comfort and relaxation qualities, providing a cozy and soothing experience after bathing or showering.

- Lifestyle and Wellness Trends: The market is influenced by lifestyle and wellness trends, with consumers seeking products that promote self-care, comfort, and well-being.



Market Opportunities:

- Growing wellness and self-care trends, promoting the use of luxurious bathrobes.

- Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable bathrobe materials.

- Expansion of the hospitality industry, including hotels, resorts, and spas.



Market Challenges:

- Intense competition from both domestic and international manufacturers.

- Fluctuating raw material prices, such as cotton or silk.

- Seasonal demand patterns, with higher sales during colder months.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Bathrobe Market: Terry Cloth Bathrobe, Waffle Bathrobe, Velour Bathrobe, Silk Bathrobe, Flannel Bathrobe, Kimono Bathrobe



Key Applications/end-users of Bathrobe Market: Home Use, Hotel



