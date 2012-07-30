Bathroom Cabinets Phoenix Now Offers Homeowners Cultured Marble Bathroom Pieces

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Executives at Avonti Kitchen and Bath, a kitchen and bathroom cabinets Phoenix remolding company, today announced they are now offering cultured marble bathroom pieces. Cultured marble is designed specifically for the bathroom and many professional remodelers say it is a time-tested and proven product.



Designing or remodeling a bathroom with cultured marble is a good decision that will pay off in the long-term as the home’s value will instantly increase as a result of the marble. In fact, any house, old fashioned or new seems incomplete without marble countertops in the kitchen and the bathroom.



Avonti Kitchen and Bath maintains a webpage which homeowners can view via this link:



http://avontikitchenandbath.com/bathrooms/cultured-marble/. The company’s cultured marble seems inexpensive when it’s compared to other remodeling companies and their overall prices are also a lot lower for the value homeowners receive.



“I just wanted to take a moment of your time to thank you and your company for our new bathroom. We are very happy with it and surprised that it went as smooth as it did. Your attention to detail and personal involvement made it happen! Thanks again. - Larry and Nyla Siple



Cultured marble is not only beautiful, it is also extremely long lasting and incredibly durable. A well-finished bathroom will last several lifetimes and easily increase the home’s value by tens of thousands of dollars. There are many options homeowner can choose from such as cultured marble strips which are amazing for decorating a bath.



In addition to marble, Avonti Kitchen and Bath also provides acrylic tubs and kitchen cabinets in Phoenix and the surrounding area. Homeowners who are considering remodeling their bathroom or kitchen are encouraged to call an account representative at the company for a free estimate.



About Avonti Kitchen

Family owned and operated since 1989. We at Avonti Kitchen and Bath take great pride in our workmanship to ensure you get your money’s worth. We are well known for our quality products at a competitive price, customer service, and quality installations. At Avonti Kitchen and Bath, we offer many different products to help you remodel your kitchen, bathroom or whole house from cabinets and countertops to sinks and tubs.