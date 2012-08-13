Bathroom Design Website Bathroom Ideas Guide Offers Suggestions on Bathroom Renovations and More

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- To say that the bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house is probably the understatement of the year.



In addition to starting their mornings and ending their evenings there, people also use the bathroom frequently throughout the course of the day. Because of how often they are used and the temperature extremes they are subjected to, bathrooms tend to undergo a lot of wear and tear.



While homeowners may wish to update their bathroom to give it a fresh, new look, many people have difficulty coming up with bathroom design ideas on their own.



A new website is already getting a lot of attention for its attractive bathroom ideas and suggestions that can help turn any bathroom into not only one of the most used rooms in the house—but also one of the most attractive.



Bathroom Ideas Guide recently switched its structure to a more dynamic blogging platform. This change has made the website even more user-friendly for its readers.



“The idea behind BathroomIdeasGuide.com is to present you with a variety of ideas for your bathroom for creating different types, styles and themes of bathrooms and to look at the pros and cons of various bathroom layouts,” an article on the website noted, adding that the site will also provide tips on how to hire contractors as well as things to watch out for when homeowners are involved in any kind of bathroom DIY work including bathroom flooring.



“So if you’re walking into your bathroom and finding yourself going “Ewwwwwww” then it’s time to do something about it.”



Bathroom Ideas Guide is easy to use; visitors are welcome to take their time browsing through the articles and posts on the site. Recent topics have included bath tubs—including alcove, clawfoot and whirlpool models; bathroom decorating and design tips; and how to choose a color scheme for a bathroom.



The articles not only feature tips and advice, they also offer reassurance to people who might think they have to spend thousands of dollars to get an updated bathroom. While a larger budget will result in bigger changes, the website notes that even a fresh coat of paint and some new drapes or blinds can make a world of difference in sprucing up the most visited room in the house.



About Bathroom Ideas Guide

Founded in early 2012, Bathroom Ideas Guide was launched to share the knowledge in interior decorating and bathroom renovations that the team behind the site has built up over their time in the DIY and home renovations industry. The team has a very simple mission - to help each visitor to the site make the most of his or her bathroom. For more information, please visit http://bathroomideasguide.com