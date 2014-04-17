Get Bathroom Renovations in Brisbane at Great Prices from NTS Building Services

Holland Park West, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- NTS Building Services enables clients to get bathroom renovations in Brisbane at great prices. Their exclusive and amazing ideas can be used to renovate any kind of typical bathroom that makes it out of the box looking highly attractive. One can get huge stock of renovation ideas for their kitchens, driveways, decks, pergolas or any other modification of living space that is done with extreme precision by NTS Building Services.



What are the products and services offered? Also, the company has expertise in services like tilling, plumbing, carpentry and fulfils all the comprehensive requirements of customers without any hassle. Their remodelling techniques add more storage space that gives a new look to one’s house. They keep in mind all the instructions while making modifications in order to give maximum contentment.



The Queenslander Renovation Company that NTS Building Services makes, changes at one’s place to improve and increase the value of house for future sales, if willing to. In addition to the renovations, they make living easier by making appropriate changes.



Further, a spokesperson from NTS Building Services mentions, “Among the endless number of color combos available, we can help you choose the best for your house so that it matches with the surrounding. Our modification will help you fetch praises and compliments for your taste by every visitor. The services that we render had helped us earn the name of a renowned deck builder Brisbane. Apart from the services mentioned above, you can also get alterations of driveways to make it more convenient and spacious without spoiling the look of your house.”



About NTS Building Services

NTS Building Services is a family business operated by Sean & Nicole Blair servicing local residents of Brisbane. Sean has over 25 years’ experience in the building industry, starting out as an apprentice Carpenter and then a builder registered with the Qld Master Builders. Sean and his team specialise in renovations, extensions and additions to one’s home from their classic ‘Queenslander’ right through to contemporary Brick veneer. All work comes with a 7 year material and workmanship warranty for the convenience of the client. On the off chance that any issues or problems occur after the completion of work, simply contact them with complete satisfaction guaranteed.



For more information, please visit- http://ntsbuildingservices.com/



Contact Information

47 Mansted Street,

Holland Park West

Queensland 4121

Phone: 0413 121 967