NTS Building Services Now Brings Innovative Design Bathroom Renovations in Brisbane at the Most Affordable Prices

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- NTS Building Services now brings Bathroom Renovations in Brisbane at the most reasonable prices. They have the ability to renovate any kind of bathroom with their innovative ideas that will make the bathroom stand out of the crowd. They have highly innovative ideas for kitchens, decks, driveways or any other modification of living space. Any kind of project is conducted with extreme precision and dedication.



Elaborating the bathroom services of NTS Building Services, one of their representatives stated, “We provide amazing and unique ideas for Bathroom Renovations Brisbane. Any kind of renovations, be it bathrooms, kitchens, driveways, decks, pergolas or any other modification of your living space will be done with extreme precision by us. Additional services like Tiling, Plumbing, Carpentry or even additions as per the requirement will be done without any hassles or inconvenience to our client. Our remodeling techniques will add more storage space giving a new look to your house. Each and every modification will be done according to your requirements.”



NTS Building Services is considered as one of the best companies for bathroom and queenslander renovation services. Their errorless and innovation based services delight their customers in the best possible way. The customers will get a comprehensive range of services with NTS Building Services. Besides kitchen remodeling, they also offer services in plumbing, tiling, carpentry and other such customer requirement. This company is also aneminent name when it comes to deck builder in Brisbane.



About NTS Building Services

NTS Building Services is a family business operated by Sean & Nicole Blair servicing local residents of Brisbane. Sean has over 25 years’ experience in the building industry, starting out as an apprentice carpenter and then a builder registered with the Qld Master Builders. Sean and his team specialize in renovations, extensions and additions to one’s home from their classic ‘Queenslander’ right through to contemporary Brick veneer. All work comes with a 7 year material and workmanship warranty. On the off chance that any issues or problems occur after the completion of work, simply contact them.



For more information, please visit- http://ntsbuildingservices.com



Contact Information:



47 Mansted Street,

Holland Park West

Queensland 4121

Phone: 0413 121 967