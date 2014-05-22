Bathroom Store UK Unleashes Massive Sale on Premium Bathroom Equipment

Lancashire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Bathroom Store UK, the leading steam shower bathroom store and specialist in the country, launched a massive sale on selected bathroom equipment in their website earlier today, May 16, 2014. Although bathroom equipment placed on sale will differ from time to time, the company announced that the sale could last indefinitely—a testament to the company’s dedication to quality products and services.



The top-notch company, when it comes to bathroom equipment and materials, further stated that with the quality of products, clients do not only save from the discount they could get buy purchasing products on sale, but they’ll also avoid unnecessary purchases in the future as their products are guaranteed to last more than a lifetime.



All of the products and services the said store offers are featured in their website, which include toilets and basins, baths, furniture, radiators, taps, showers and enclosures, and accessories. With their responsive and client-friendly customer service, your shopping experience, which could be done online in their website, is assured to be worthwhile.



Apart from the quality bathroom equipment and accessories, the said UK bathroom store also boasts about their installation services with a 100% money-back guarantee should the customer find their service unsatisfactory. With their years of experience in the industry, the company further assured their clients that they are giving a five-year guarantee on their installation, although all of their installations have lasted up to this day without problems.



Bathroom Store UK also offers services for designing the bathroom space and assisting on the selection of products to match the clients’ preference—whether it is convenience, aesthetic appeal, or both. Brochures detailing their services and their products are available upon request on their website or through their customer care hotline.



The end of the massive sale launched by the company is yet to be revealed in the future. While the company assures that they will try their best to sustain the bathroom sale, the best thing to do right now is to grab the opportunity the company presently offers and benefit from the roster of their services and products.



Contact Detail

Contact Name : Andrew Ellis

Company : bathroom store UK

Address : 11 norton avenue morecambe, Lancashire, England ,LA3 1HE

Phone : 0845 64 3 63 62

Website : http://bathroomstoreuk.co.uk