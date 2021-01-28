New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- The Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market was valued at USD 4.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.61 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5 percent. According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global percentage share of the aging population (aged 60 years or above) has increased from 9.2% in 1990 to 11.7% in 2013 and is projected to reach 21.1% by 2050. Aging increases the vulnerability of a person towards developing diseases such as osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population base is expected to broaden the market for manufacturers of assist devices.



The commode segment in bathroom and toilet assist devices accounted for the largest share of 18.7% among the various product types in the global market, owing to its ease of use. Also, due to the increasing aging population, an increase in demand for shower chairs and stools, and toilet seat raisers are anticipated to grow at CAGR of 7.1% in the global market. Restraint would be the high cost of bathroom and toilet assist devices in the global market. The high growth potential of developing economies, and mergers and acquisition in the above market, will open further opportunities in the global market during the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices market and profiled in the report are:



Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Etac AB, Prism Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corporation, Spectra Care Group, Ortho XXI



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)



Shower Chairs and Stools

Shower Chairs

Shower Stools

Others

Bath Lifts

Fixed Bath Lifts

Reclining Bath Lifts

Lying Bath Lifts

Others

Toilet Seat Raisers

Commodes

Shower and Toilet Commodes

Toilet Commodes

Handgrips and Grab Bars

Bath Aids



End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)



Residential

Commercial



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices market and its competitive landscape.



