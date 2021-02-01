New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The global Bathroom Vanities market is forecast to reach USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the growing trend of bath utilities and multi-utility home décor units. Rising demand for more functional bathrooms is expected to increase the number of installations of specialized countertops that contain sinks. Increasing house completion rates in the developed countries is expected to drive the demand for the market. Growing investments in the retrofitting and remodeling of existing bathrooms in the developed and developing countries will boost the demand for the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Bathroom Vanities Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



Non-residential applications occupied 19.5% of the market share in 2019. These include renovation and construction of hotels, retail shops, offices, healthcare facilities, and schools.



The stone material is likely to grow at a rate of 5.6% in the forecast period. Engineered stone, such as quartz, finds extensive applications in bathroom vanities. This is due to the properties it offers, such as low upkeep, uniform inward structure, non-porous structure, and solid polymer resin binding. These are expected to increase the demand for the segment.



48-60-inch sized vanities are likely to grow at a rate of 3.6% in the forecast period. These find applications in commercial areas where a countertop requires more than one sink. These are used in corporate offices, R&D centers, and IT companies and are rarely used for residential applications.



North America occupied 27.6% of the market share in 2019. The region is expected to have a high growth rate, owing to the increase in house completion rates. Large investments made in retrofitting and remodeling of existing bathrooms are also likely to lead to a higher market growth rate. The region is also the house of major operators of the market, which leads to larger market size for it.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Bathroom Vanities market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Bathroom Vanities market are listed below:



RSI Home Products, Inc., Kohler Company, JSG Oceana, Foremost Groups, Empire Industries, Inc., Design House (DHI Corp.), Design Element Group, Inc., Bellaterra Home, LLC, Avanity Corporation, and American Woodmark Corporation, among others.



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Metal



Wood



Glass



Ceramic



Stone



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential



Non-Residential



Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



24-35 inch



38-47 inch



48-60 inch



Radical Features of the Bathroom Vanities Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Bathroom Vanities market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Bathroom Vanities industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Bathroom Vanities Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Bathroom Vanities Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Bathroom Vanities Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Bathroom Vanities Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Bathroom Vanities Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



