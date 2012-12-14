Bathroom Remodels Grow in Popularity as Home Owners Prep to Sell

Buena Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- With home prices finally beginning to rebound, more home owners are looking for ways to quickly update their homes in order to sell them, minus large budgets. Many people are taking steps to remodel their bathrooms to bring added value to their homes as they prepare to resell. A leading source for all types of bathroom features, Home Design Outlet Center now offers the White Infinity Collection, a popular style of bathroom décor only available in select locations. The modern white look offers a quick and affordable method to dramatically improve the appearance of an outdated bathroom.



Lending credibility to this growing trend, in a recent interview, Angie's List owner Angie Hicks commented, “Remodeling your bathroom can be overwhelming, but it can also be one of the best returns on investment. You can do some simple upgrades […] to make the bathroom more modern.”



Volkan Agbas, owner of Home Design Outlet Center, explained the features of the new collection. “The White Infinity Collection is a popular style because it provides a sleek and sophisticated look and can easily be accented with any existing color accents. We’ve seen a steady interest in this style of bathroom furnishings -- particularly for vanities and mirrors.”



