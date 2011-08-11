Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling Company Raising Eyebrows in the Industry for Their Unconventional Approach to Bathroom Renovation

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for professional and affordable Los Angeles bathroom remodeling companies, Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling is announcing its website that offers exceptionally high quality bathroom renovations in the Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, and Ventura County areas.



For most home owners, the bathroom is the most important aspect of making a house into a home. It is the place where people begin and end their days, and it offers a peaceful sanctuary that somehow combines all the right elements to melt away the stress. The design opportunities for bathrooms are virtually limitless, and it is one of the deciding factors in assessing the true value of a home.



It’s for this reason that “Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling” has been getting so much attention from Home owners in the Los Angeles area. By nurturing a reputation in the community for exceptional service at extremely competitive rates it has become one of the most popular Los Angeles bathroom remodeling companies in 2011.



According to past clients, customer service is the cornerstone to their success. From the moment a client first picks up the phone or sends in an email their experts are there for them every step of the way. Their main objective is to guide home owners through a beautiful bathroom renovation with the least amount of hassle, inconvenience and cost; and with that, they have been extremely successful.



Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling employs a highly trained professional crew, Plastic zippered wall enclosures to keep dust out of other parts of the home, portable toilets for their workers, a 7 day turnaround time, and unlike other fly-by-night companies in the area, they are licensed bonded and insured.



In addition to their relentless attention to detail, Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling only specializes in bathrooms. Much like a professional athlete that focuses his/her efforts on one thing and one thing only, this makes them the absolute best in the industry. Day in and day out they are doing bathroom remodels and nothing else, and clients have seen that practice yield amazing results for their own projects: “They came in, gutted my bathroom without so much as leaving a speck of dust around my house, and within one week I had a brand new bathroom that looks like it belongs in a magazine. They really know their stuff,” says Daniel S of Studio City.



Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling offers free in-home estimates with a low price guarantee. To learn more about Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling or to schedule a consultation, please visit: http://losangelesbathroomremodeling.com