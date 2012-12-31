BatikIndonesia.com Re-Launches with New Online Store and a Better Selection of Batik Fabrics

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- BatikIndonesia.com, an Indonesian Internet startup, has just re-launched with a new online store to provide customers around the world with a better selection of Batik Indonesia fabrics and clothing. The updated site allows people to quickly and easily browse through a wide range of handmade Kain Batik and Batik clothing. Customers can purchase Batik products directly on the site at some of the most affordable prices available.



While Baju Batik has historically been worn during traditional Indonesian ceremonies, Batik clothing is becoming increasingly popular in everyday fashion. This is in large part thanks to the creativeness of Indonesian fashion designers who have begun incorporating new, brighter colors and attractive patterns in their Batik designs.



From butterflies and flowers to stars and amoebas, Batik Indonesia features Batik fabrics in a large selection of patterns, colors and designs. Customers can peruse the site’s available styles and can order their preferred fabric to create an array of fashion items, including gamis, pants, skirts, bags and more.



For those customers who would rather buy pre-made Baju Batik, the site offers a multitude of stylish readymade products, including shirts, shawls, scarves, tablecloths, bags, placemats and maps.



According to Batik Indonesia, “It is our commitment to preserve the cultural authenticity of Batik Indonesia and the welfare of its artisans. We are so pleased to offer an extensive collection of high quality, Batik fabrics and clothing to people throughout the world, all at affordable prices.”



Given the high level of care that goes into every piece of Batik fabric and clothing sold on BatikIndonesia.com, the site feels confident buyers will be pleased with their purchases. However, if for some reason someone would like to return their product, the site offers a 100 percent money back guarantee and an exchange policy of up to seven working days.



In addition to offering one of the largest selections of Batik fabrics and clothing anywhere, BatikIndonesia.com features a Batik Blog where they discuss the latest trends in Batik fashion and the various ways in which the unique fabric can be used to enhance a person’s overall style.



For more information or to browse the sites large collection of Batik fabrics and Batik clothing, visit http://batikindonesia.com



About BatikIndonesia.com

In business since 2009, BatikIndonesia.com is an Indonesian startup that offers a wide range of Batik fabrics and fashions from Indonesia. The site features an online store, where customers can purchase Batik fabrics from all over Indonesia, including West Java, Central Java, Madura, Padang, Bali and other provinces.