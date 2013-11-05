Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- The word is out! 24HourFlorist, a premier distributor and leasing agent of Flower and Gift Basket Kiosks, is applying for a $250,000.00 grant from Chase as part of a newly launched program, Mission Main Street Grants. “24HourFlorist is inspired to help small businesses in the florist and gift basket industry grow and sustain,” says Milton Villaire, President of 24HourFlorist and inventor of the self-service Flower and Gift Basket Kiosks.



To participate in the Mission Main Street Grants Competition, 24HourFlorist must submit a questionnaire outlining a business plan that will result in growth of the business and receive at least 250 votes to be eligible for a grant. 24HourFlorist is asking customers, colleagues, connections, fans, followers, and community members to show their support for 24HourFlorist by voting at http://www.MissionMainStreetGrants.com using Facebook Connect. The voting deadline is November 15, 2013.



“We a very proud to offer an affordable product for small businesses to start-up or expand their market to brand, sell, and deliver collections of striking fresh flowers and plants, spa items, unique gifts, stuffed animals, and gift baskets states Milton.” Florists and Gift Basket Companies are excited and hundreds of consumers are already experiencing the benefits. The future is here: 24HourFlorist Flower and Gift Basket Kiosks attractively blend into the scenery of local indoor malls, health care facilities, international airports, hotels, and more… The product is a masterpiece. Moreover, besides purchasing products onsite, consumers also have the opportunity to go online to view the onsite products, prepay for the order, and pick-up the package on their way. The process is simple and quick every time without the added cost of delivery charges.”



About 24HourFlorist

24HourFlorist is a premier distributor and leasing agent of Flower and Gift Basket Kiosks. 24HourFlorist’s kiosks support immediate cash flow solutions through localized sales and marketing & branding development to help small businesses in the florist and gift basket industry grow and sustain at an affordable monthly cost.



What Makes 24HourFlorist Unique:

What makes the business unique is that the kiosks function as a localized partner providing marketing, sales, and delivery services 24-hours a day / 7 days a week / 365 days a year. In addition, our product is also unique in that florists can manage their kiosks remotely using a web interface that displays real-time data pertaining to purchase transactions and inventory.



For more information about 24HourFlorist, please contact Milton Vallaire at (225) 296-7890, by email at milton@24hourFlorist.net, or via website http://www.24hourflorist.net



Through Mission Main Street Grants, Chase will award $3 million to small businesses across America. All businesses that apply for a grant and meet the eligibility requirements will receive a special advertising offer from Premier Sponsor, Google. In addition, the 12 grant recipients will be eligible to receive a trip to Google for an exclusive small business marketing workshop with Google experts and a Google Chromebook Pixel laptop.



The 12 grant recipients will be announced in January 2014.



Consumers can show support by voting for 24HourFlorist at http://www.MissionMainStreetGrants.com using Facebook Connect before the voting deadline on November 15, 2013.



Please also “Like Us” on Facebook and “follow 24HourFlorist” on Twitter.



About Mission Main Street Grants

Demonstrating an ongoing commitment to small business, Chase launched Mission Main Street Grants, a program that will award 12 grants of $250,000 to small businesses across America. By completing a business profile, a grant questionnaire, and meeting relevant eligibility requirements, small businesses will have access to special offers from the Premier Sponsor, Google.