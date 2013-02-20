Baton Rouge Dryer Vent Cleaning Company Honored as Associate of the Year

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Baton Rouge Apartment Association, recognizes Jeremy Leake, of Dryer Vents Plus, for his outstanding contributions to the local community.



In recognition of his contributions to the advancement of the Baton Rouge Apartment Association, Mr. Leake and his company, Dryer Vents Plus, were awarded the prestigious “Associate of the Year” award. “It’s a great honor to be recognized for this award, and I look forward to continuing our close relationship with the Baton Rouge Apartment Association for many years to come,” noted Mr. Leake.



The Associate of the Year award is given to an associate member who “conducts business in highest professional standards, has sound business practices, and encourages the constant improvement of the quality & quantity of products & services to improve the multi-housing industry”.



Dryer Vents Plus is a locally-owned, Baton Rouge, Louisiana based company who’s mission is to help our customers solve potentially dangerous and costly problems, in a professional manner. The company’s main business focus is on inspecting and fixing clogged dryer venting issues in a timely manner.



To schedule an interview or request additional information, contact Jeremy Leake at 225-612-7752 or by email at jeremy.leake@dryerventsplus.com



About Dryer Vents Plus

Dryer Vents Plus is a locally-owned, Baton Rouge, Louisiana based company who’s mission is to help our customers solve potentially dangerous and costly problems, in a professional manner. The company’s main business focus is on inspecting and fixing clogged dryer venting issues in a timely manner.



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Jeremy Leake

Contact Phone: 225-612-7752

Contact Email: jeremy.leake@dryerventsplus.com

Company Location

Dryer Vents Plus

5261 Highland Road

Suite 351

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Website: http://www.DryerVentsPlus.com