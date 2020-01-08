Battavio Installs Energy-Efficient Water Heaters

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- For almost four decades, Battavio Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing has installed the most energy-efficient water heaters on the market. As the most trusted provider of plumbing services in Exton, PA, and the neighboring region, their team is fully certified and licensed to repair and replace all types of heating, cooling, and plumbing systems. They recently advised on the importance of energy-efficient heating for homeowners across Chester County.



Every time a homeowner switches on their furnace, AC unit, or hot water heater, they have to pay for the energy that the appliance consumes. Energy-efficient appliances can output the same amount of hot or cold air while using less energy than inefficient models. After a new unit is installed, monthly energy bills start to decrease.



When a homeowner upgrades to an energy-efficient appliance from Battavio Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing, the unit will likely have 'Energy Star' approval. Energy Star approval is decided by calculating greenhouse gas emissions and energy efficiency following the U.S Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy guidelines. When these appliances are used, they emit less carbon pollution and greenhouse gases that are generally harmful to the environment.



At Battavio Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling, they specialize in sourcing and providing premium energy-efficient water heaters, heat pumps, and cooling systems. Their staff can match products with specific homeowners' requirements. When homeowner upgrades to their appliances, they can save hundreds of dollars over the years. Eventually, some of these appliances pay for themselves due to the amount of money saved.



About Battavio Heating, Cooling and Plumbing

Since 1972, Battavio Heating, Cooling and Plumbing has been providing Chester County, Delaware County and Montgomery County with HVAC services. Being a Bryant® authorized dealer, Battavio Heating, Cooling and Plumbing ensures home and business owners that their experienced technicians are licensed and certified to replace and repair plumbing, heating, and cooling systems. The company's professional experts are available for a wide range of installation and 24/7 emergency repair services.