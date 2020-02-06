Battavio Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning Outlines Underlying Causes of Backed Up Floor Drains

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- As a trusted provider of emergency plumbing services in West Chester, PA, and the surrounding areas, Battavio Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling understands that floor drain backups can be a bit perplexing. While homeowners may assume there's an issue with the floor drain itself, a backup is usually a symptom of another problem deeper within the home's plumbing system.



Clogs in the home's drain lines may very well be the culprit. Since floor drains are the lowest drain in the house, it will be the primary location wastewater will go when it cannot flow to the main drain and sewer line. For homes without a basement floor drain, drain line clogs could target ground-level fixtures such as tubs, sinks, and showers. A clogged sewer line can also behave similarly to that of a clogged drain line.



A backup might not be the result of a drain or sewer line clog. Other examples of issues include a sewer line with cracks or holes, tree roots that have infiltrated the sewer line, or a sewer line that is bellied, sagging, or collapsed. In these conditions, a blockage will act as a clog, although services could be more involved. For a plumber to carry out the necessary repairs, they will have to gather some background information about the nature of the problem and any other symptoms, test plumbing fixtures in the home, and perhaps conduct a camera pipe inspection to pinpoint the site of what is causing the symptoms.



