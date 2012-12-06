Batten Upholstery Offers a Wide Range of Repair Solutions

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- The professional team at Batten Upholstery will design, upholster or repair any piece of furniture. It provides free estimates and advice to the clients.



While repairing an item Batten Upholstery uses the materials and fabrics of the highest quality. Batten Upholstery uses quality fabrics from suppliers like Warwick, Wortley Group, Zepel Fabrics, Redelman, Verve and Mokum and offers 2 year warranty on all fabrics used. Batten Upholstery specializes in antique furniture restoration in Brisbane and offers re-polishing services for all timber furniture. It restores the furniture back to its original style and condition with new coil springs, jute webbing and cotton padding. It specializes in deep buttoning and sprung edging which makes the furniture comfortable. Batten Upholstery conserves antique furniture and restores the furniture to its original value with their expert craftsmen. It is well-known for providing quality workmanship by qualified tradesmen.



Furniture restoration in Brisbane includes woodworking and finishing techniques for the restoration of wooden antique items. The art of refinishing aims to restore each item to its original quality without sacrificing its historical value. It is distinguished for restoring and repairing chairs, tables, cabinets, sofas, decorative objects such as lacquer or leather screens, chandeliers and lighting, sewing and work tables, settees, secretaries and bookcases, breakfronts and desks. Apart from furniture restoration Batten Upholstery also provides the best upholstery repair service in Brisbane keeping it in its beautiful and original condition.



About Batten Upholstery

Batten Upholstery Brisbane was started by Kevin and Bruce having 40 years of experience in the upholstery trade. Batten Upholstery has been providing furniture repair and restorations for 30 years. Batten Upholstery provides the best workmanship and is committed to provide high standard of work in domestic and commercial furniture. It specializes in restoration of antique furniture and offers re-polishing services for timber furniture. The renowned upholstery service provider in Brisbane offers a large range of samples which they bring to their clients and offer free quotes with pickup and delivery. All work is carried out in their premises by Bruce and Kevin who are dedicated professional tradesmen, who are specialists in their field. To learn more visit: http://www.battenupholstery.com.au/ or call (07) 3356 1568.