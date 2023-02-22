Batter & Breader Premixes Industry Size, Emerging Trends and Developments

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- The global batter & breader premixes market is estimated to be valued at USD 2,513.6 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3,431.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The global batter & breader premixes market is projected to exhibit potential growth in the next five years. The market is driven by the increase in consumption of processed meat products. Further, the emerging market potential, growing population, and developing technologies in this market are estimated to have a medium growth impact on the batter & breader premixes market. However, stringent international quality standards and regulations and the fluctuating prices of commodities are the key factors hampering the growth of this market.



Download PDF Brochure



ABF offers a wide range of batter & breader products.



Associated British Foods Plc (ABF) pursues the growth strategy of enhancing its production scale and geographic presence. The company focuses on organic as well as inorganic growth for geographical expansions. Currently, the company is focusing on expanding in the European batter & breader premixes market through mergers & acquisitions. Its R&D activities are focused on the development of new premixes products, enabling it to offer innovative products to the food industry and addressing various needs of its customers. It is also focusing on acquiring other companies to take advantage of opportunities in the new markets and regions.



Increasing Usage of Tempura Batter in Seafood Applications.



Tempura batter is a mixture of starch and flour and consists of high solid content. It is made from wheat flour, rice flour, cornflour, modified starches, proteins, gums, spice extracts, reducing sugars, and seasoning. It contains a high amount of leavening agents, which are added to the mixture of the ingredients mentioned above. No breading is required to supplement tempura batter, as it renders a fine crispy structure to the final product. It is used as a coating for numerous food applications in vegetables, seafood, and meat products, owing to its ability to puff and expand. It helps to create a puffed layer around the final product; this layer is crispy with lots of air spaces. However, tempura batter has a very short lifespan, as it is useful only for a few moments after it is mixed with water. The flour is too quickly saturated with water, and hence a fresh new batter is made. If not used carefully, the chances of wastage remain very high.



Onion batter are consumed at a high rate globally.



Onions are considered one of the most versatile vegetables and have been consumed at a high rate globally for various cuisines. Onion rings are extremely popular in the US as a snack and also as a side dish in restaurants. This factor helps premix manufacturers to provide different flavors for this segment. According to the National Onion Association, apart from onion rings, onion blooms and other onion appetizers are also extremely popular in restaurants. Moreover, in the past decade, red onions have gained immense popularity, as they contain vitamins and minerals, including folate, thiamine, calcium, magnesium, potassium, manganese and vitamins C, K and B6, and are being used in sandwiches, salads, and pizzas.



Another factor contributing to the onion ring batter premixes market growth is the increasing R&D. According to the Manitoba Food Development Centre, pea starch can also be used as a batter to fry onion rings. It makes them appear golden and darker, in terms of color. It also increases the nutritious value of the final products.



Read more



North America is projected to reach USD 1,614.9 million during the forecast period.



North America dominates the global batter & breader premixes market; it accounted for a 47.0% market share in 2020. This is due to the increasing demand for convenience food items in the meat and seafood category. Also, the high standard of living has accelerated the snacks industry of this region, which, in turn, is accelerating the growth of the batter & breader premixes market.



The US is projected to dominate the North American batter & breader premixes market during the forecast period. This is due to the high awareness among consumers and food centers about the usage of these premixes in different applications. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market are the advantages offered by these products, such as better visual appeal, texture, and taste; as well as the increasing popularity of meat and seafood products coated with batters and breaders. In recent years, the rise in imports of breaded seafood products has also been noticed in this country. Major companies of this region, such as Cargill (US) and ADM (US), are highly focusing on innovations to provide better products to their customers.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441