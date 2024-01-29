Batteries for Commercial Vehicle Market to See Huge Growth by 2030

The Latest research coverage on Batteries for Commercial Vehicle Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Batteries for Commercial Vehicle Market:-

Exide Technologies (United States), Varta (Germany), Bosch (Germany), Caterpillar (United States), Johnson Controls (Ireland), GS Yuasa (Japan), Leoch Battery Corporation (United States), Sebang Batteries Europe GmbH (Germany), Amara Raja Batteries (India), ATLASBX (South Korea)



The battery is one of the most essential aspects, as it is responsible for starting the engine and ensuring the proper operation of all electrical systems. Commercial vehicles, such as buses, trucks, and tractors, necessitate heavy-duty batteries due to their use in harsh operating conditions that place special demands on batteries. A commercial vehicle is any vehicle that is used to transport goods or paying passengers. Heavy commercial vehicles require heavy-duty batteries to meet their various needs and functions. A battery is a self-contained power source that generates electricity. Commercial vehicles require higher capacity and cold start current values. These parameters exceed those of passenger car batteries. As a result, commercial vehicle batteries have a number of unique characteristics that set them apart from passenger car batteries.



On 4 May 2021, Exide Technologies a leading provider of stored electrical energy solutions, is updating its Exide Premium range with a modern new black design with new recycled components for reduced environmental impact. The change will lead to savings of 2,700 tons of CO2, 8 million litres of water and 1.2 million litres of crude oil in Exide's manufacturing each year.

On 10 March 2022, Exide Industries has reached an agreement with Chinese company SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd. for a multi-year technological partnership (SVOLT) to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).



On 6 May 2021, Leoch, one of the largest battery manufacturers in the world, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange (stock code 842), has acquired a leading Madrid-based battery distribution business to grow its European operations in Spain and Portugal.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Flooded Electrolyte Battery, Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery, Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) AGM Battery), Application (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Capacity (75 Ah, 80 Ah, 90 Ah, 100 Ah, 130 Ah Above), By Technology (Lead-acid SLI, Silver alloy technology and labyrinth lid)



Market Trends:

Increase Funds For R&D Activities In The Commercial Vehicle Batteries.



Opportunities:

Growth In Automobile Sector In Developing Countries

Numerous Advantages Associated Commercial Vehicle Batteries

Such Longer life, Proven reliability.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Sales Of Commercial Vehicles

Surge In Demand For Electric Commercial Vehicles In The Region.



Challenges:

Risk Of Low-Quality Batteries In The Market Leading To Several Problems

High-Cost Production Of Batteries

High Competition Among Key Players



