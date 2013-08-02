Battery Materials Market - by Types (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator, Binders, Packaging Material), Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- The "Battery Materials Market - By Types (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator, Binders, Packaging Material), Applications and Geography - Trends and Forecasts To 2018" analyzes battery materials market with respect to drivers, opportunities, and trends in various regions. The report entirely focuses on lithium battery materials market.



Battery materials offer different characteristics as per its manufacturing and applications requirement in the end products. The materials have high demand at a global level and its manufacturing is mainly dominated by Asian countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. Current demand is for low cost battery in this industry, manufacturers prefer blend of high performance and cost effective materials. The major industries for battery materials are consumer electronics, automotive, power tools, marine & medical equipment, and defense & military industries.



The manufacturing companies, research institutions, and battery makers are infusing high investment for the future advancements and technology. These investments are to create batteries with high power density, long life cycle, low cost, high performance, and environmental friendly which benefits to battery and end-user industry. The Asia-Pacific is the largest region followed by North America and Europe. These different regions with countries such as U.S., Germany, Japan, South Korea, China, India, and others are growing markets for battery materials. Major players in Asia-Pacific, European and North American regions include Umicore (Belgium), Toda Kogyo (Japan), Celgard (U.S.), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), etc.



Japan is the global hub for battery raw material manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and major market players are headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. In North America, major market players are headquartered in U.S. Within Europe, most of the major market players are situated in countries such as Germany, Belgium, and U.K.



Battery materials demand market is analyzed by considering every possible factor which affects this market. The materials demand is in terms of value & volume market depicts current and future projections of lithium batteries according to parallel economic and industrial outlook. This analysis covers major developments, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions of leading global companies.



The global battery materials market was is $5.1 billion in 2012 and is estimated to reach $11.3 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2013 to 2018. The high demand across the industries such as automotive and consumer electronics will increase overall materials consumption. The electric vehicles are expected to be the key revenue generators for global battery materials market.



Scope of the report



The battery materials market entirely focuses on lithium battery. This market has been covered in detail in this report. In order to provide an all-round picture, current lithium battery materials market demand and forecasts have also been included.



