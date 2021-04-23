New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The Battery Materials Market is expected to reach USD 84.40 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With growing sustainability trends, electric vehicles have been endeavoring a positive growth trend due to increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries. Lead-acid batteries were earlier used as a backup in electric vehicles but now are substituted with the former one associated with lower charging capabilities and legal controversies regarding the lead-acid batteries. The self-sustainability of battery raw materials is a crucial factor that is propelling the global market. The supplies of raw materials needed for manufacturing batteries such as manganese, natural graphite, and nickel are extremely concentrated in a few countries.



The most prevalent types of batteries available in the market are Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH), Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd), and others. Several battery materials present different performance characteristics to the batteries, and they are chosen based on the type and application of the battery.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Toray Industries, Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical, Henan Yuguang, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Hitachi Chemical, POSCO, and Johnson Matthey.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Battery Materials market.



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Lead-acid



Lithium-ion



Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Metals



Chemical



Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



EVs



Automotive Batteries



Portable Devices



Industrial



Other



Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Primary Battery



Secondary Battery



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Battery Materials market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Battery Materials market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



