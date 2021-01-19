Battery Materials Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- The global battery materials market size is estimated to attain a value of USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% through the forecast period, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. The growing use of consumer electronics, automobiles, grid storages has led to the rising demand in the battery materials market. Batteries have observed a rise in demand as these reduce the electricity consumption by the people as they convert the chemical energy stored in them into electrical energy and be used to operate electronic goods.



Key participants include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company, Johnson Matthey, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Toray, and Dow Chemical, among others.



The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.



Market Drivers



The growth in demand for lithium-ion batteries as a result of the growth in the use of smartphones, laptops, and tablets will be a major factor driving the global battery materials growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the exponential rise in the demand for automotive globally will also drive the battery materials market during the forecast period. Higher rate of urbanization and industrialization will thus be a major driving factor of market demand and growth during the forecast period.



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Metal & Metal Oxides

Other Chemical Compounds



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Grid Storage

Others



The growing demand for lithium-ion batteries for energy storage and renewable energy is a significant factor in driving the battery materials market growth. Battery energy storage systems are deployed for storage of generated electrical power in power plants, mostly renewable power plants. Batteries are beneficial in observing and regulating the electrical energy with precision by aiding customers to decrease the cost incurred in energy consumption and offer a power pack-up for critical loads. Energy storage systems find widespread usage in commercial and industrial applications.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to the high population and growing industrialization in the region. The highly advanced automobile and consumer electronics sector of the region will be the primary driving factor of growth during the forecast period. The huge population of the Asia Pacific region is responsible for the growing use of smartphones, tablets, and laptop in the region, which will boost the market growth.



