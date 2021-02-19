New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The battery materials market is expected to reach USD 84.40 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With growing sustainability trends, electric vehicles have been endeavoring a positive growth trend due to increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries. Lead-acid batteries were earlier used as a backup in electric vehicles but now are substituted with the former one associated with lower charging capabilities and legal controversies regarding the lead-acid batteries. The self-sustainability of battery raw materials is a crucial factor that is propelling the global market. The supplies of raw materials needed for manufacturing batteries such as manganese, natural graphite, and nickel are extremely concentrated in a few countries. The most prevalent types of batteries available in the market are Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH), Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd), and others. Several battery materials present different performance characteristics to the batteries, and they are chosen based on the type and application of the battery



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Battery Materials Market is estimated to reach USD 84.40 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



The Lead-acid product accounts for a larger share of 59.7% of the market in 2018.



The metal material is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 8.4% during the forecast period.



The automotive application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 8.5% during the forecast period.



The secondary battery type is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 8.6% during the forecast period.



North America region accounts for a share of 21.3% of the market in 2018.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Battery Materials market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Battery Materials market are listed below:



Toray Industries, Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical, Henan Yuguang, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Hitachi Chemical, POSCO, and Johnson Matthey.



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Lead-acid



Lithium-ion



Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Metals



Chemical



Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



EVs



Automotive Batteries



Portable Devices



Industrial



Other



Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Primary Battery



Secondary Battery



Radical Features of the Battery Materials Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Battery Materials market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Battery Materials industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Battery Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Battery Materials Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Battery Materials Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Battery Materials Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Battery Materials Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



