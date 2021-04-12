Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Battery Materials market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Battery Materials market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Key participants include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company, Johnson Matthey, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Toray, and Dow Chemical, among others.



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Battery Materials market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global battery materials market on the basis of battery type, material type, application, and region:



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal & Metal Oxides

Other Chemical Compounds



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Grid Storage

Others



Radical Features of the Battery Materials Market Report:



The report encompasses Battery Materials market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Battery Materials industry



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Battery Materials market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Battery Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Battery Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. A high demand for smart devices



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for electric vehicles



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of charging support for electric vehicles across the world



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Battery Materials Market By Battery Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Battery Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Lead-Acid



5.1.2. Lithium-Ion



5.1.3. Others



CONTINUED…!



