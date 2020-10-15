New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The battery materials market is expected to reach USD 84.40 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With growing sustainability trends, electric vehicles have been endeavoring a positive growth trend due to increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries. Lead-acid batteries were earlier used as a backup in electric vehicles but now are substituted with the former one associated with lower charging capabilities and legal controversies regarding the lead-acid batteries. The self-sustainability of battery raw materials is a crucial factor that is propelling the global market. The supplies of raw materials needed for manufacturing batteries such as manganese, natural graphite, and nickel are extremely concentrated in a few countries.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Battery Materials industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Battery Materials market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Battery Materials market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Toray Industries, Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical, Henan Yuguang, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Hitachi Chemical, POSCO, and Johnson Matthey.



The Battery Materials industry is segmented into:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Lead-acid

Lithium-ion



Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Metals

Chemical

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



EVs

Automotive Batteries

Portable Devices

Industrial

Other



Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Primary Battery

Secondary Battery



Regional Outlook of Battery Materials Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Battery Materials market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Battery Materials industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Battery Materials market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Battery Materials market.



Radical Features of the Battery Materials Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Battery Materials market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Battery Materials industry.



