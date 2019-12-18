Battery Monitoring System Market to Exceed $5.47 Billion by 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- The global battery monitoring system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.23%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 5.47 billion by 2022. North America is estimated to be the largest market for battery monitoring systems, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The growth of the battery monitoring system market is mainly driven by a booming demand for global connectivity, accompanied by an increasing demand for data centers, increasing investments in renewable energy, energy storage, and the infrastructure industry to accommodate the rising demand for power globally.



The wireless segment is expected to be the fastest growing market, by type, from 2017 to 2022. Wireless monitoring systems are used where electrical interference is less, such as in small telecom applications. These systems do not require manual testing and can be installed in half the time and for less money than wired battery monitoring systems, thereby, resulting in the highest growth rate of the wireless segment. Moreover, these systems can be easily integrated into existing applications such as building and process control systems. All these factors offer lucrative business opportunities in the wireless segment.



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Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for battery monitoring systems from 2017 to 2022. The rising population in the region has led to significant increase in demand for connectivity. This has caused the accumulation of more data, subsequently, increasing the region's investments in data centers. Thus, factors such as rising investments in data centers and the electric vehicle sector are driving the battery monitoring system market in Asia Pacific. China and Japan are estimated to be the largest markets for battery monitoring systems in the region in 2017. Moreover, the battery monitoring system market is also expected to grow significantly in countries such as South Korea and India during the forecast period.



The leading players in the Battery Monitoring System Market are

- NDSL (UK),

- Texas Instruments (US),

- PowerShield (New Zealand),

- BatteryDAQ (US),

- Canara (US),

- Eagle Eye (US) among others.



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The telecommunications segment is expected to be fastest-growing battery monitoring system market, by end-user, from 2017 to 2022. The use of telecom devices has been increasing globally, consequently, demanding equally dedicated service. Collapsing cell towers and other communication-related structures pose serious threats to the brand images of telecom companies. Thus, telecom companies have realized the importance of using battery monitoring systems to maintain employee productivity and prevent costly repairs. Thus, the increased reliance of the telecom industry on battery monitoring systems for generating overall business and the rising number of connected devices is likely to create new revenue pockets for the telecommunications end-user segment of the battery monitoring system market during the forecast period.



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