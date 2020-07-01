Battery Packaging Material Market to Growth Through 2026 : Top Key Players - Ball Corporation, Amcor, Crown Holding, Owens-Illinois, Reynolds Group, Nefab, Fedex, DHL

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- Battery packaging materials have been playing an invaluable role in the battery manufacturing process. Even though demand is fueled by automotive sector, cell phones and portable computers, applications such as electric vehicles (EVs), are also gaining traction.



Of late, there has been demand for low-emission and emission-free energy sources, including renewables. Notably, popularity of Li-ion batteries has surged for portable devices, EVs and other electronic applications given that they have high energy density, high voltage, and light weight.



Trends boosting the industry growth



Industry players have exhibited profound traction towards lithium batteries which have become the top-notch energy source to bolster a range of consumer goods, including cars, EVs, and mobile phones.



Drawing on the potency of lithium batteries, packaging designs and the combination in battery packs and modules are being offered in massive quantities.



With millions of EVs already on the road, the desire to decrease the repercussions linked with the use of internal combustion engines fueled transportation and the trend to reduce carbon emissions has surged in recent years.



Factors such as high voltage, high energy density, low self-discharge rate, long life cycle have brought a paradigm shift in EV industry and revolutionized battery packaging material market.



Growth drivers



With energy production and transportation being two major industries, which need to reduce emissions, and growth observed in battery storage and EV, battery packaging material market is likely to witness a robust expansion. As such, development witnessed in automotive sector is likely to instill confidence among stakeholders.



Companies globally demand production of electric vehicles, thereby signifying the importance of shipping and packaging batteries for safety. Implementation of rigorous regulations by watch dogs such as IATA has furthered the relevance of battery packaging.



As companies strive to ward off damage and safeguard batteries against short circuits and movement during transport, developing compliant packaging is likely to boost industry growth.



Opportunities galore



Increased focus of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on lithium-ion based electrochemical energy storage owing to the theoretical capacity and electrochemical potentials will augment its demand. Battery packaging materials have been leading to cost savings, on the heels of seal-strength properties, mechanical, and permeation properties. With the deployment of batteries to bolster an array of applications soaring by leaps and bounds, there are opportunities up for grabs for stakeholders.



It is anticipated that end-users are likely to be inclined towards PVC plastic as it has been perceived as an affordable material and offers tremendous solder and abrasion resistance.



APAC region is likely to be the happy hunting ground as electronics industry appears to thrive in countries such as India, China and Japan. Japan, along with developing Asian countries may offer unparalleled opportunities to stakeholders eyeing to expand their penetration.



Obstacles manufacturers are likely to surmount



There are speculations that lithium batteries may pose safety risk if not handled with transport regulations. Accordingly, IATA has introduced guidance for ground handlers, shippers, and freight forwarders for safe transport of the batteries. For instance, baggage installed with non-renewable batteries surpassing 0.3g lithium metal has been forbidden for carriage.



Increasing popularity of EVs and trend for the use of lithium batteries are likely to muster confidence among stakeholders.



