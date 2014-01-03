Battery Point Accommodations Making Holidays Memorable

Sandy Bay Hobart, Tasmania -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Battery Point is known for its oldest structures and historic buildings and is a popular tourist destination in Tasmania. A visit to this authentic place will definitely take visitors back to nostalgia and leave them wanting to come back again and again. Visiting a new place can be very exciting. However, without a proper stay and accommodation a holiday would clearly be ruined. It is all the more important to choose the right accommodation if it is a family that is on a vacation. At batterypointaccommodation.com visitors can find information on various accommodation options available to them and genuine reviews with regards to those options.



Battery Point is a suburban place located in Hobart, Tasmania and is known as a fishing village. Visitors will find numerous cafes, eating places, cottages, tearooms, antique shops and many more that will take them back to the good olden days. The place is truly a visual treat with a blend of age old structures with modern amenities which also includes the Battery Point accommodations such as hotels or rented apartments. Shopping, dining, cultural attractions, sightseeing and many more await to entertain all big and small guests. The place is a true getaway by all means.



The guests can choose to stay in rented apartments which are located in some of the oldest areas in the town. These buildings are historic but are well equipped with the latest facilities. There are premier hotels here which provide breathtaking suite rooms with spectacular views from the balconies. Guests are sure to have a great holiday here. There are other Battery Point accommodation options available such as rooms with kitchenette for guests who wish to stay longer. These rooms have all the amenities such as telephone, television with cable and satellite channels, private bathrooms with shower, free internet, car parking and many more.



To know more about various accommodation options available at Battery Point visit website



http://www.batterypointaccommodation.com



About www.batterypointaccommodation.com

Battery Point Accommodation, http://www.batterypointaccommodation.com based at Tasmania, Australia is a site that offers customer reviews and information on accommodation options available for visitors in Tasmania. The site is managed by Stephen Tracey who is an IT software Engineer and a SEO specialist based at Hobart, Tasmania.



Media Contact

Stephen Tracey

Address: 1/393a Sandy Bay Rd, Sandy Bay Hobart, Tasmania 7005

Website: http://www.batterypointaccommodation.com

+614 6288444

admin@batterypointaccommodation.com