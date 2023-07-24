Battery Production Machine Market Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Key Players 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2023 -- The battery production machine market size is predicted to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2022 to USD 19.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.5%.



The global demand for lithium-ion batteries is rising owing to several factors, such as the growing demand for electric vehicles and expanding energy storage sector. Companies in the battery industry are focusing on developing sustainable battery technologies and meeting the high demand by increasing their manufacturing capacity. Thus, the number of battery production facilities worldwide is increasing rapidly. Additionally, automakers are increasing their production capacity to meet fast-growing EV demand and taking various initiatives with battery manufacturers to ensure a sufficient supply of lithium-ion batteries for their EVs.The rising number of lithium-ion battery factories worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the battery production machine market during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168163488



The coating & drying machines segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The coating process in battery manufacturing plays a very crucial role. It involves coating active materials on top of the metal foil to produce electrodes. Also, companies offer different types of coating machines, for instance, single- and double-side coating machines. Similarly, for the battery to work efficiently, the coating must be dried firmly. Hence, drying is also a significant process in battery manufacturing. Continuous developments to increase the performance of these are increasing their demand worldwide.



The Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery segment to account for the largest market share in 2022



Presently, NMC batteries are being widely used in low-cost and entry-level EV models worldwide. High energy density and reliable performance of NMC batteries are making them one of the key EV battery technologies. Due to their high energy density and long cycle life, NMC batteries are also widely used in power tools and energy storage system (EES) applications. Hence, the demand for battery production machines for this battery type will increase at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for automotive application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Automotive is one of the major sectors driving the demand for lithium-ion batteries, attributed to increasing environmental awareness among consumers and government-led initiatives to lower carbon emissions. Lithium-ion batteries are currently being used in a wide variety of electric vehicles, such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and two-wheeler motors. The automotive sector covers various types of vehicles, such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and two-wheelers. Lithium-ion batteries offer high energy per unit mass relative to other electrical energy storage systems, which are widely adopted in the EVs segment.



The market in Asia Pacific projected to account largest market share in 2022



The region is the largest manufacturer, supplier, and consumer of lithium-ion batteries due to the easy availability of battery raw materials. The region also has the prominent presence of large battery manufacturers and battery production machine manufacturers. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Limited, by 2030, around 256 gigafactories will be operational in the region, and China will be the dominant country in terms of manufacturing capacity. Presently, China holds the largest share of lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity in Asia Pacific and is also one of the largest consumers of lithium-ion batteries. Increasing R&D for developing new battery technologies by various countries in Asia Pacific is another factor driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in the region.