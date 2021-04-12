Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 24.57 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in the preservation of natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled battery materials.



The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Battery Recycling market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Battery Recycling market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.



The market in the North America held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. The environmental concern among the governments about the health hazards of the lithium-ion battery is considerably propelling the battery recycling market.



Important Points Mentioned in the Battery Recycling Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-Acid

Others



Battery Recycling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Extraction of Materials

Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life

Disposal



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



With this Battery Recycling market report, all the participants and the vendors will be in aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the near future. The report also features the revenue; industry size, share, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the politics and tussle of gaining control of a huge chunk of the market share.



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Battery Recycling market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Battery Recycling market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Battery Recycling market growth worldwide?



