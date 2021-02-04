A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.
Battery recycling is a process to properly dispose of batteries and reducing the amount of batteries disposed of as solid municipal waste. Battery recycling has gained importance recently as batteries are made up of various metals that pollute and contaminate the earth, if not correctly disposed of. The global battery recycling market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to attain a value of USD 24.57 Billion in 2027.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Battery Recycling Market:
Ecobat Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Gopher Resource LLC, Retriev Technoloies Inc., Battery Solutions Inc., RSR Corporation, Glencore International AG, Fortum Oyj, Call2Recycle Inc., and Doe Run Company, among others.
Market Drivers
The growing awareness among the people regarding environmental concerns has led to a growth in recycling activities and practices, which will, in turn, boost the market demand during the forecast period. The surge in the use of electric vehicles, cell phones, and laptops has also led to a growth in their batteries, which is a major driving factor for the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing investments in lithium-ion batteries and battery recycling are projected to propel the market growth in the next few years.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lithium-Based
Nickel-Based
Lead-Acid
Others
Battery Recycling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Extraction of Materials
Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life
Disposal
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Key Summary of the Battery Recycling Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Battery Recycling market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Battery Recycling market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period due to the high demand for cell phones, laptops, smart devices, and electric vehicles in developing nations such as India, China, Japan, and several others. The high growth of the region can also be attributed to the vast population of the region. Furthermore, growing investments in lithium-ion batteries in India and China will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.
